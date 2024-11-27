Azerbaijan thwarts attempt to present local artist's song on Youtube as Armenian music

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency investigated a case involving the posting of the song 'Yar galdi yar' - music by Adil Garay, lyrics by Ali Karim, and performed by famous Azerbaijani singer and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Shovkat Alakbarova - on YouTube as a piece of Armenian music, a source in the agency told Trend.

The source noted that the song, performed by Alakbarova and named 'BehrooZ Abshar' was uploaded to a YouTube channel on September 4, 2016, under the misleading label: 'Armenian Music, (Torkish language) Music 15. (rare) Music 17. Shovkat Alakbarova (rare)'.

The recording of Alakbarova's performance, accompanied by the Orchestra of Folk Instruments conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Said Rustamov, dates back to April 16, 1957. The duration of the recording is 4 minutes and 33 seconds and is preserved in the Golden Fund of AzTV under the code number 13313.

Alakbarova's property rights on YouTube are managed by Mikpro LLC, based in Baku. As a result of measures taken by the Intellectual Property Agency in cooperation with Mikpro LLC, the video violating Alakbarova's performer rights was removed from the 'BehrooZ Abshar' YouTube channel.

Thus, YouTube’s management confirmed the violation of Alakbarova’s performer rights, and the infringed rights have been restored," the source added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel