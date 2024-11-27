Azercell organizes training for journalists on the subject of innovations and trends in media technologies

The leading mobile operator remains committed to supporting the development of the national press

The leading mobile operator remains committed to fostering the development of the national press. In celebration of Communications and Information Technology Workers' Day on December 6th, Azercell is organizing a specialized training session titled "Media Technologies: Innovations and Trends," designed for journalists covering subjects of technology, innovation, and digital development.

Conducted by a renowned international training center, the program aims to equip media professionals with in-depth knowledge of the latest media trends and technological advancements shaping the industry.

Journalists interested in participating can register via the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/g1VyFRzqvD

Applicants must meet the following criteria: a minimum of one year of experience in print or online media, submission of a completed application form, submission of relevant articles or publications on technology, innovation, or digital development, published within the past six months (by November 25, 2024).

A panel of experts, including members of the Press Council, will evaluate applications. Eligible candidates will receive an invitation to attend the training.

The deadline for submitting applications is December 1, 2024.

For further information on Azercell's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/