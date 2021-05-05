Baku's famous 'Luna Park' being restored - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
The famous ‘Luna Park’ is being restored in Baku, Trend TV reports.
This park, located on November 8 Avenue in the Khatai district of Baku, has been in disrepair for a long time. Currently, restoration and improvement work is underway on its territory.
The park was laid out in 1875 on the territory that at that time was called the ‘Black City’. The soil for it was delivered from the southern districts of the country, and special tankers from Astrakhan brought water for watering the trees and bushes planted in it.
In 1922, this territory received the status of a park. Initially, it was called ‘Lunacharsky Park’, and later it was renamed into the Nizami Culture and Rest Park.
