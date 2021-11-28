Azerbaijan confirms 1,662 more COVID-19 cases, 2,391 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,662 new COVID-19 cases, 2,391patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 585,783 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 551,724 of them have recovered, and 7,807 people have died. Currently, 26,252 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,369 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,521,070 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council
Latest
In total disrespect and hatred to all Muslims, Armenia destroyed and desecrated our mosques - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in official dinner in honor of participants of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization
Finalists in individual trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in individual trampoline among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan to allocate at least $1.3 billion for building new cities and towns in liberated territories in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev
Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our state external debt by over six times - President Ilham Aliyev
Finalists in double mini trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijan achieved favourable investment climate as result of large-scale reforms - President Ilham Aliyev
Finalists in tumbling among men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
President Ilham Aliyev participating in 15th Summit of Heads of ECO member-states in Turkmenistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Final day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO)
Awarding ceremony third day held as part of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTOS)
Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku determined
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions: Russian gymnast takes first place in tumbling
Gymnast from Kazakhstan win gold in acrobatic jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Best moments of third day of the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTOS)
World age group competition in Baku - Russian gymnast wins first place in individual trampoline jumping
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in double mini-trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku