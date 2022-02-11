Azerbaijan confirms 6,603 more COVID-19 cases, 6,347 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 6,603 new COVID-19 cases, 6,347 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 732,380 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 672,256 of them have recovered, and 8,998 people have died. Currently, 51,126 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,401 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,352,994 tests have been conducted so far.