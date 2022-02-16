Azerbaijan to open fairs on occasion of Novruz holiday in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
Fairs are planned to be held on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.
One of them will take place on Nizami Street.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Stable situation in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market lowers devaluation expectations - Russia's Gazprombank
President Ilham Aliyev gave us immense joy, pride of Victory - natives of Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)