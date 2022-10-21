Marketplace opens in Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A marketplace has been opened in Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district to meet the needs of residents, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend on October 21.

According to the SMBDA, with the support of the agency, the Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB) and the Turkish Kolin company, the products of about 40 entrepreneurs will be sold on the marketplace.

The total area of ​​the marketplace, located on Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood Street, is 240 m². Along with the products manufactured in Aghali, agricultural products of neighboring districts, everyday goods, souvenirs, carpets, textiles, handicrafts, and others will be sold there.

The marketplace will not only satisfy the needs of Aghali residents for everyday goods, but will also provide employment for the population.