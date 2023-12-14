Discover the World of Creative Psychology!

Baku is set to host the inaugural Creative Psychology Symposium on December 15th and 16th, 2023. This groundbreaking event, at the intersection of Psychology, Creativity, Art, Science, & Community Wellness, is made possible through the collaboration with the innovative Bizimkilər Festival project by Handicraft and the inspiring Nine Senses Art Center.

Connecting Diverse Disciplines

The Creative Psychology Symposium aims to unite artists, academics, psychologists, researchers, practitioners, students, and the public. This two-day event offers engaging workshops, masterclasses, and exhibits, creating a platform for connecting and learning about the healing arts from experts in each field.

Diverse Healing Arts Focus

The symposium delves into art therapy, music therapy, dance therapy, poetry therapy, yoga therapy, and more—areas profoundly impacting health, education, and community development, promoting mental, emotional, and holistic well-being.

Creative Directions

Day one centers on Art and Poetry, while day two explores Music, Dance, and Yoga. Participants can expect two days of immersive healing practices, discussions on creativity's impact on mental health, workshops by leading experts, in-depth research presentations, captivating discussions, an exhibition break, a vibrant music program, and other surprises.

Mesmerizing Locations

The symposium unfolds at two mesmerizing locations: Passage 1901 (Nigar Rəfibəyli 12/14) on December 15th and Nine Senses Art Space (Sea Breeze, Nardaran, 31 Dalan) on December 16th. The program runs from 12:00 to 19:00 each day.

Noteworthy Speakers

Leading experts include Melek Karimova, Head of the Psychology Department at Khazar University; Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Artist and Curator; Mehriban Shamsadinskaya, Artist and Art Therapist; Dr. Elnur Gajiev, Psychologist, Poet, and Educator; Gunel Muradova, Psychologist; Ilhama Babayeva, Musician and Sound Healer; Gafar Ganizadeh, Hatha and Fly Yoga Instructor; Nigar Sultanova, DanceAbility Azerbaijan Foudner, among others.

Free Registration & Participation

In an effort to expand access to such enrichening experiences, the Creative Psychology Symposium is open to all, with free registration on the Symposium’s website.

For Updates:

Follow the Creative Psychology Symposium on Instagram at @Create.Psych,

Join us as we explore the transformative power of Creative Psychology!

For Media Inquiries

Lala Alakbarova: +994 55 213 49 44 Email: [email protected]