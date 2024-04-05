I want to join Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team in future - Ojaq Sports Club Championship prize-winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. I want to join the national rhythmic gymnastics team of Azerbaijan in the future, bronze medalist of the 4th Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sports Club Malak Hasanbalayeva told Trend.

The young gymnast took third place in the club's exercise among participants born in 2015 (category B).

"To get into the national team, you need to train a lot and show high results. At the championship, I showed a good result, but there is still room to strive and to work on. I express my gratitude to the organizers of the competition for holding this tournament and for allowing us to test our strength and present our programs to a large audience," the Republican Complex Sports School's pupil said.

To note, the 4th Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of the Ojag Sports Club takes place April 4–6. More than 180 gymnasts are participating in the competition.

Along with the representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the competitions are also attended by pupils of the Specialized Children and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatics Palace, the Zira Cultural Center, the branch of the Ojag Sports Club in Hovsan settlement, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Shagan.

Competitions take place in several age categories.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel