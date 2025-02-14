Azerbaijan's Aghdam mine incident triggers prosecutor investigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A mine incident has taken place in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The incident occurred in the river pool of Khachin, which flows through Ayag Garvand village in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan.

A "Howo" truck, driven by the district's resident, Faig Mammadov, born in 1965, hit an anti-personnel mine, which could have been brought by floodwaters.

As a result of the explosion, the left rear wheel part of the truck was damaged; however, there were no casualties in the incident.

An investigation is underway by the Agdam district prosecutor's office regarding this case.