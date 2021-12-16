Russia allows import of tomatoes, apples from several Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision has allowed three Azerbaijani enterprises to export tomatoes and apples to Russia, Trend reports with reference to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision.

Such enterprises as "Green product" LLC (Sabunchi district), "TST Azerbaijan" LLC (Surakhani district) and "Exotica" LLC (Khatai district) will be able to start to export tomatoes and apples from December 17, 2021.

The decision was made following the results of the phytosanitary monitoring of enterprises growing tomatoes and apples, carried out by the Azerbaijani competent structure, as well as under the guarantees of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

Presently, 79 Azerbaijani enterprises supply apples to Russia.

