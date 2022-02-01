Azerbaijan unveils manufacturing work of industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan's industrial zones have manufactured products worth 5.8 billion manat ($3.4 billion) so far, out of which 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion), or nearly 29 percent have been exported, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the ministry, in 2021, the industrial zones of Azerbaijan increased the export of products by 2.7 times, including non-oil products – by 30.8 percent compared to 2020.

The ministry notes that Tabaterra CJSC, which is a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, exported its first products to Georgia in 2021.

"Currently, the company produces 80 different types of tobacco products that meet international standards via British, German, and Italian technologies. The company's annual production capacity amounts to 14 billion cigarettes," stated the ministry.