Azerbaijani Central Bank chairman to take part in XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov will take part in the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"As part of the trip, my speech at the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan and meetings with the chairmen of central banks of a number of countries are planned," Kazimov wrote on his page on X, as he embarked on a trip to Kazakhstan.

The XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan will be held in Almaty on November 15, 2023. The event was organized by the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market.

At the panel sessions of the congress, heads of foreign central banks and financial institutions, representatives of Kazakh government agencies and financial organizations will discuss topical issues of macroeconomic policy and the financial sector.

Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov held meetings with representatives of the central banks of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, as well as the management of the Astana International Financial Center this year (from February 27 through March 2, 2023). Prospects for further cooperation and the creation of digital currencies were discussed, and experience was exchanged on the general supervision of financial institutions.

