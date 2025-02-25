Turkmenistan achieves higher electricity output in Jan. 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. In January 2025, Turkmenistan’s Lebap region cranked out 480.3 million kWh of electricity, showing a 17.4 percent jump compared to the same time last year, Trend reports.

The predominant driver of this expansion was attributed to the state-operated energy facilities, Lebap and Vatan.



Both energy generation facilities are pivotal for addressing Turkmenistan's escalating power demands. The Lebap Power Plant, commissioned in 1961, has undergone significant retrofitting and optimization over the decades to augment its operational capacity. The Vatan Power Plant, operational since 2011, serves as a critical node in the energy infrastructure, facilitating a stable electricity supply for both the industrial and residential domains.



Electricity exports persistently demonstrate a consistent upward trajectory on an annual basis. By 2028, Turkmenistan aims to amplify its electricity generation capacity to a staggering 37.5 billion kWh.



At present, Turkmenistan engages in the exportation of electrical energy to adjacent nations including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Iran, thereby enhancing its strategic foothold within the regional energy marketplace.