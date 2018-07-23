Single center for promotion of investors established in Tashkent

23 July 2018 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The Tashkent city administration intends to create a new agency – a Single center for the assistance to investors in the development of new projects, Podrobno.uz reported.

"The city administration is open to cooperation with interested persons and companies in order to develop public-private partnership. A single center for assistance to investors in the development of new projects will be established under the city administration. All questions concerning the acquisition of permits, the allocation of land plots for construction, as well as controversial issues with the district utility services will be considered as soon as possible, and appropriate measures will be taken to address them without unnecessary bureaucracy," the city administration noted.

All projects for investment and the land plots allocated for the construction will be openly exhibited in the form of lots.

Each investor will be able to choose a particular project and invest money in it. In addition, one of the main principles of public-private partnership in the field of investment will be social orientation, emphasis on the urban beautification, expansion in the number of parks and green areas.

