Enterprises in Russian Kirov region aim to boost exports to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Electrical machines and equipment, timber and woodworking products, aluminum, rubber, ferrous metal products, food, chemical, and agricultural products are exported from the Russian Kirov region to Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

The Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade of the Kirov region within the framework of the regional project ‘Development of non-resource non-energy exports of industrial goods of the Kirov region’ again organized an event for the region's leading exporters with the participation of Ruslan Mirsayapov.

"Trade turnover between the Kirov region and Azerbaijan from January through November 2020 reached $17.8 million. Among the CIS partner countries of the Kirov region in terms of trade turnover, Azerbaijan ranks third after Kazakhstan and Belarus. Industrial enterprises of the region discussed with the trade representative the prospects for Russian-Azerbaijani economic relations and issues of entering the Azerbaijani market," the trade representative said.

"The relevance of the international event is due to the need to stimulate exports in the Kirov region and is one of the priority areas for the development of industry in the region. The ministry regularly holds events that allow the region's enterprises to increase and develop exports," the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade of the Kirov region said.

Representatives from Azerbaijan invited the Kirov business to take part in the international exhibitions InterFood Azerbaijan 2021 (Food Industry), Caspian Agro 2021 (Agriculture), which will be held in June 2021 in Baku.