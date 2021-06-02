Azerbaijan, Belarus agree to expand range of agricultural products supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus agreed to expand the range of supplied agricultural products, Trend reports on June 2 referring to the Belarusian media.

The issue was touched upon at a working meeting of the Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus Ivan Krupko with his Azerbaijani counterpart Inam Kerimov and the Chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli.

The parties discussed issues of further development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, in particular, building up mutual trade, expanding the range of agricultural products supplied. The possibility of interaction in the areas of veterinary control, crop production, livestock breeding, agricultural education and scientific potential was considered.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus Latif Gandilov.

The Azerbaijani delegation visited the 31-st international specialized exhibition ‘Belagro’, which is being held on June 1-5 at the exhibition center of the ‘Great Stone’ Chinese-Belarusian industrial park.

On June 2, the delegation plans to visit the Nesvizh district of the Minsk region to get acquainted with the construction of social and cultural facilities in the local agro-towns.