Iranian currency rates for September 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to September 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,643 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.11 Iranian rial on Sept.9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,148 57,792 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,739 45,550 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,874 4,868 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,854 4,817 1 Danish krone DKK 6,676 6,675 1 Indian rupee INR 572 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,710 139,608 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,990 25,045 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,205 38,068 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,230 33,111 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,921 29,794 1 South African rand ZAR 2,961 2,947 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,963 4,962 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,928 30,944 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,327 31,200 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,365 49,349 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,104 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,542 35,392 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,304 9,308 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,518 6,500 100 Thai baths THB 128,440 128,250 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,154 10,108 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,905 35,989 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,643 49,629 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,852 9,854 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,505 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,826 16,664 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,014 83,694 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,708 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,613 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,174 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,793 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,793 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

