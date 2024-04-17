Iranian currency rates for April 17

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 17 April 2024 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 17, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 4 currency prices grew while 31 fell from April 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,639 rials. On April 16, one euro was 44,703 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 17

Rial on April 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,230

52,352

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,012

45,965

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,840

3,862

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,828

3,841

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,983

5,992

1 Indian rupee

INR

502

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,220

136,323

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,103

15,110

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,172

27,222

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,099

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,380

30,539

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,725

25,892

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,209

2,215

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,292

1,296

1 Russian ruble

RUB

452

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,923

27,167

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,775

30,845

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,255

38,273

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,401

1,405

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,359

31,419

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,678

8,696

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,803

5,803

100 Thai baths

THB

114,533

114,192

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,764

8,798

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,169

31,272

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,639

44,703

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,371

9,360

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,732

15,754

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,613

2,613

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

590

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,841

12,843

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,692

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,732

74,894

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,850

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,052 rials and $1 at 435,676 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,024 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,482 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 654,000–657,000 rials, while one euro is about 695,000–698,000 rials.

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

