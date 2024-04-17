Iranian currency rates for April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 17, Trend reports.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 4 currency prices grew while 31 fell from April 16.
As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,639 rials. On April 16, one euro was 44,703 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on April 17
|
Rial on April 16
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,230
|
52,352
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,012
|
45,965
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,840
|
3,862
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,828
|
3,841
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,983
|
5,992
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
502
|
503
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,220
|
136,323
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,103
|
15,110
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
27,172
|
27,222
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,363
|
5,365
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,094
|
109,099
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,380
|
30,539
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
24,725
|
25,892
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,209
|
2,215
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,292
|
1,296
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
452
|
455
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,209
|
3,209
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
26,923
|
27,167
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,775
|
30,845
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,255
|
38,273
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,401
|
1,405
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,359
|
31,419
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,678
|
8,696
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,803
|
5,803
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
114,533
|
114,192
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,764
|
8,798
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
30,169
|
31,272
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,639
|
44,703
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,371
|
9,360
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,732
|
15,754
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,613
|
2,613
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
582
|
590
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,841
|
12,843
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,700
|
24,692
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
73,732
|
74,894
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,844
|
3,850
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,023
|
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,052 rials and $1 at 435,676 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,024 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,482 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 654,000–657,000 rials, while one euro is about 695,000–698,000 rials.
---
Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur