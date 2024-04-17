Iranian currency rates for April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 17, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 4 currency prices grew while 31 fell from April 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,639 rials. On April 16, one euro was 44,703 rials.

Currency Rial on April 17 Rial on April 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,230 52,352 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,012 45,965 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,840 3,862 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,828 3,841 1 Danish krone DKK 5,983 5,992 1 Indian rupee INR 502 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,220 136,323 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,103 15,110 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,172 27,222 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,099 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,380 30,539 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,725 25,892 1 South African rand ZAR 2,209 2,215 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,292 1,296 1 Russian ruble RUB 452 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,923 27,167 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,775 30,845 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,255 38,273 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,401 1,405 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,359 31,419 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,678 8,696 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,803 5,803 100 Thai baths THB 114,533 114,192 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,764 8,798 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,169 31,272 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,639 44,703 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,371 9,360 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,732 15,754 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,613 2,613 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 590 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,841 12,843 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,700 24,692 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,732 74,894 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,850 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,052 rials and $1 at 435,676 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,024 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,482 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 654,000–657,000 rials, while one euro is about 695,000–698,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur