Georgia among top-ranked countries to source tech services

Georgia has debuted at Kearney’s Global Services Location Index (GSLI) 2021 and took 19th place among the top-ranked countries to source tech services, announces the export promotion agency Enterprise Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

GSLI is a biennial ranking published by leading global management consulting organisation Kearney.

For 2021’s edition of the ranking, 60 countries were assessed in 47 measurements grouped in four main categories: financial attractiveness; people, skills and availability; business environment; digital resonance.

Georgia is at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and posts competitive rankings on financial attractiveness, workforce skills, and business environment”, the report says.

GSLI helps companies make key location decisions about where to locate offshore operations, and the Index sheds light on their complex and shifting choices through an analysis of more than 50 countries.

For 2021, India and China held the top two spots, respectively, with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil rounding out the top five.

Vietnam, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and Thailand also finished in the top 10.