Passenger transport via railways up in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s revenue from passenger transportation via railways amounted to 5.2 billion tenge ($12.1 million) in December 2021, which is 45.2 percent more than in December 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The revenue was 59.8 billion tenge ($138.5 million) over 2021, which is 27.4 percent more in comparison to last year.

The number of transported passengers amounted to 15.8 million people over 2021, which is 40.1 percent more compared to the same period of last year (2.1 million passengers in December 2021, up by 2.1 times).

The passenger turnover amounted to 12.2 billion passenger-kilometers (pkm) which compared to the same period of last year is an increase of 42 percent. December’s passenger turnover was 1.1 billion pkm (60.2 percent increase year-on-year).

Kazakhstan’s revenue from the transportation of cargo, luggage, and cargo luggage via railway transportation amounted to 1.07 trillion tenge ($2.4 billion) over 2021, which is 6 percent more than during the same period of 2020.

Revenues from the transportation of cargo, luggage, and cargo luggage via railway in December 2021 amounted to 98.1 billion tenge ($227.1 million), which is a 5.8-percent increase in comparison to the same month of 2020.

The volume of cargo, luggage, and cargo luggage transported via railway during the reporting period amounted to 416.06 million tons, climbing by 0.7 percent compared to the same period of last year (37.2 million tons in December 2021, up by 1.2 percent year-on-year).

Cargo turnover amounted to 299.1 billion ton-kilometers decreasing by 1 percent compared to last year (27.3 billion in December 2021, corresponds to the December 2020).

