Kazakhstan launches expanded main water pipeline Astrakhan-Mangyshlak

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. The Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline, which was expanded as a result of a comprehensive reconstruction, was launched in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The project is critical for the social and industrial development of the country's western area.

As Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated, the renovated main water pipeline Astrakhan-Mangyshlak will provide an additional 60,000 cubic meters of water to the people, businesses, and agriculture of the Atyrau and Mangystau districts.

As a result of the project's work on replacing worn-out equipment, two sections of the main water pipeline with a length of around 177 km were replaced. The construction involved more than 500 individuals.

As a result, the throughput capacity of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline increased from 110,000 to 170,000 cubic meters per day.

The Astrakhan-Mangyshlak trunk water pipeline was commissioned in 1988. It is the only centralized source of water supply for consumers in Kurmangazy, Isatay, and Zhylyoi districts of the Atyrau region, as well as for the cities of Zhanaozen, Beineu, Mangystau, Karakiyan, and Tupkaragan districts of the Mangystau region.

In general, water from this source is consumed by more than 35 percent of residents of the Mangystau region and more than 28 percent of residents of the Atyrau region.