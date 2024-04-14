Kazakh airlines were advised not to fly over Middle Eastern countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Due to the difficult political situation in Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Syria, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan assessed the degree of threat of the current situation, as a result of which Kazakh airlines were not recommended to use the airspace of these countries, the Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee (KCA) said, Trend reports.

Currently, Kazakh airlines are revising flight schedules in order to operate them bypassing the airspace of the above countries.

Airlines are closely monitoring the current situation and will make changes to their schedules if necessary.

Flights KS-205 on the route Astana - Dubai and KS-897 on the route Almaty - Dubai of Air Astana are scheduled to depart today at 15-00 Astana time.

Flights QR-389/390 QR-391/392 on the route Doha - Almaty - Doha of Qatar Airways, which were planned to operate on April 13 and 14 of this year, are currently detained indefinitely. The airline is currently considering changing the flight route.

Passengers need to monitor the status of flights on official websites or through airline call centers.