Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss increase in regular flights

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation Gulnara-Klara Samat held a meeting with Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Rosaviation) Alexander Neradko, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issues of increasing the number of regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Russia against the background of the stabilization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Kyrgyz Republic and the indicator of the infection rate of the population with a new coronavirus infection at a level below 1, which meets the requirements of the Russian side.

In addition to issues of regular flights, the schedule of charter flights between states, taking into account the joining of the Kyrgyz Republic to the mobile application COVID-19 Free Travel, the sides discussed issues of operational exchange of information and the possibility of expanding the geography of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities.

The Russian side emphasized the need for more active work on the part of the sanitary and epidemiological service of the Kyrgyz Republic with the Russian Rospotrebnadzor, as well as the importance of increasing the number of PCR tests carried out in Kyrgyzstan for new coronavirus infection.

The meeting was held within the framework of the implementation of the highest-level agreements reached during the visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Moscow in February of this year.