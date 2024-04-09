Active work underway on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan rail project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 9. The active work on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project continues, said Nurlanbek Shakiev, the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Du Dewen, Trend reports.

"This railway is very important not only for China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan but also for the region as a whole," he said, according to the parliament.

Shakiev also noted that China is one of the main trade and economic partners of Kyrgyzstan and highlighted the growth in trade turnover between the two countries.

"We should also consider new opportunities that contribute to deepening economic relations," said the parliamentarian.

During the meeting, issues of enhancing political-economic, cultural-humanitarian ties between Kyrgyzstan and China were discussed, including in the sphere of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with China reached $5.443 billion in 2023, comprising 34.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade. The trade increased by 31 percent compared to $4.181 billion in 2022.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.