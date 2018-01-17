Personnel changes in Turkmen state concern

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Mergengeldy Khojaev has been appointed as deputy chairman of the Turkmen Highways (Türkmenawtoýollary) State Concern, according to a presidential decree.

Currently, the state concern is building the Turkmenbashi-Farap and Ashgabat-Dashoguz highways, which will allow linking various regions of the country, as well as increasing the level of passenger and cargo transportation.

Local and foreign companies are involved as subcontractors.

Turkmenistan’s parliament adopted the draft Law on Transport Security in early 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news