Turkmenistan eyes strengthening fight against spread of COVID-19 at legislative level

Turkmenistan 16 September 2021 17:36 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan eyes strengthening fight against spread of COVID-19 at legislative level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan intends to improve the legislative framework in the medical field, in particular in the field of combating coronavirus infection, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan Today State News Agency.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the working meeting held by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the head of the Ministry of Justice Begmurat Mukhamedov.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the state in the current conditions is doing everything possible to protect the health of Turkmen citizens.

According to Berdimuhamedov, this process is clearly reflected in the effective interaction of the authorities with the World Health Organization. At the same time, the authorities consider this direction as one of the promising vectors of state policy.

Also, the President of Turkmenistan instructed Mukhamedov to improve laws in relation to the fight against a universal threat - a global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to more widely explain the essence and significance of the adopted regulatory legal acts among the population.

According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, not a single case of coronavirus infection was registered in Turkmenistan as of September 15.

