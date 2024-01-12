Turkmenistan awaits exciting events in 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 12. Turkmenistan has planned to hold various events this year, including exhibitions, fairs, conferences, and festivals organized by ministries and departments, Trend reports.

These events will become a platform for promoting Turkmenistan's achievements in innovation, science, and technology, attracting the participation of numerous domestic and foreign delegations, and fairs and festivals will emphasize the richness of the country's traditions and culture, attracting the attention of both local residents and international tourists.

At the same time, the organization of conferences on important global topics promotes the exchange of knowledge and experience, strengthening ties between Turkmenistan and the world community.

List of events in Turkmenistan in 2024:

Event title Date and place Organizers Conference devoted to the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan February 18

(Ashgabat city) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Exhibition on occasion of the 16th anniversary of the creation of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Conference of Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan March 17-19

(Ashgabat city) Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan International conference “Main directions and opportunities for the development of tourism in Turkmenistan.” March 27-28

(Ashgabat city) Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan Exhibition of the trade complex of Turkmenistan April 3-5 (Ashgabat city) Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, "Turkmenhaly" State Association Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan Oil and Gas International Investment Forum April 24-25

(Paris, France) "Turkmengaz" state concern "Turkmennebit" state concern 16th international scientific conference, “Turkmen Horse and the World Art of Horse Breeding," 14th meeting of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association April 24-28

(Ashgabat city) "Turkmen Atlary" State Association, Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan International exhibition of modern food technologies “Agro-Pak Turkmenistan” and “Turkmen Food” May 15-17

(Ashgabat city) Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan XXIII international universal exhibition "White City Ashgabat”. May 24-25

(Ashgabat city) Administration of Ashgabat City, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Exhibition of Turkmen carpets and carpet products on the occasion of Turkmen Carpet Day at the National Museum of Turkmen Carpets May 26

(Ashgabat city) “Turkmenhaly” State Association XXIV meeting of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen Carpet on the occasion of Turkmen Carpet Day May 26

(Ashgabat city) “Turkmenhaly” State Association, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Conference on occasion of World Environment Day June 5

(Ashgabat city) Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan International Scientific and Practical Conference "Environmental Aspects of the Implementation of Innovative Technologies in the Development of Hydrocarbon Fields" June 5-6

(Arkadag city) State Concern "Turkmengaz" State Concern "Turkmennebit" International Scientific Conference “Science, Technology, and Innovative Technologies in the Renaissance Era of a New Epoch of a Powerful State" June 12-13 (Ashgabat city) Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan Investment Forum and Exhibition “Turkmenistan is open” June 26–27 (Turkmenbashy city of the Balkan region) Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Relevant ministries and departmental departments, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Conference on the occasion of Caspian Sea Day August 12

(Turkmenbashy, a city in the Balkan region) Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, Administration of the Balkan Region International Forum and Exhibition for High Technologies and Innovations September 4–6 (Ashgabat City) Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 33rd Anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan September 19-21

(Ashgabat city) Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, ministries, and departmental authorities of Turkmenistan The Scientific and Practical Conference “Digital and Green Economy is a Guarantee of Sustainable Economic Development" September 20

(Ashgabat city) Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan XXV Conference of the Humanitarian Association of World Turkmens September

(Ashgabat city) World Turkmen Humanitarian Association IV Conference of the International Association “Turkmen Alabai” October

(Ashgabat city) “Turkmen Alabai” International Association, Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan International Scientific Conference “Turkmen alabai and greyhound: history, culture, and art” October

(Ashgabat city) “Turkmen Alabai” International Association, Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan International Exhibition and Scientific Conference “Healthcare, Education, and Sports in the Renaissance Era of a New Epoch of a Powerful State" October 10-12

(Ashgabat city) Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan International Conference and International Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan—2024" October 23-25

(Ashgabat city) "Turkmengaz" State Concern "Turkmennebit" State Concern Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan The International Investment Forum October 30-31

(Ashgabat city) Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan International Exhibition “Construction, Industry, and Energy of Turkmenistan 2024" and Conference “Development of Construction, Industry, and Energy of Turkmenistan” November 3-5

(Ashgabat city) Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, “Turkmenhimiya” State Concern, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies, and TV- and Radio Broadcasting "Turkmentel-2024" November 14-16

(Ashgabat city) Agency "Turkmenaragatnashyk" Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Competition for innovative projects “Digital Solution 2024". November 16

(Ashgabat city) Agency "Turkmenaragatnashyk" of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport Corridors: Interconnection and Development 2024" November 26-27

(Ashgabat city) Agency of Transport and Communications, under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Exhibition of Export Goods of the Republic of Türkiye December 4-6

(Ashgabat city) Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan

