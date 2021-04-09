Uzbekistan, Qatar may launch direct flights

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov received a delegation of the aviation authorities of Qatar, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The guests are visiting the republic to accelerate the preparation of the Air Transport Agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Qatar. Launching direct passenger flights between the two countries is also planned, the Tourism Committee said.

Aziz Abdukhakimov informed the Qatari delegation about the development of the tourism industry in Uzbekistan, measures taken by the government to create modern infrastructure, necessary conditions for rapid recovery of international tourism.

The Qatari side was also familiarized with decisions of the government on liberalization of the air transport sector, the introduction of open skies regime at regional airports and “cash-back” mechanisms for organizing charter flights by foreign airlines.

Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, Head of Agreements & International Relations Department at Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), noted that Uzbekistan has a great tourism potential, rich historical and cultural heritage. In his opinion, the signing of the Air Transport Agreement between Uzbekistan and Qatar will serve as an impetus for further enhancing cooperation between the countries, increase tourist and business exchange.

Salam Al-Samarrie, senior manager at Qatar Airways, confirmed the high interest of the Qatari airline company in launching direct flights to Uzbekistan and using the open skies regime at regional airports of the republic as well as to attract tourists from other Gulf countries.

Sides welcomed the outcomes of the meeting and agreed on early resolution of existing issues regarding finalizing of agreement and its signing, continuation of dialogue on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of new projects in the field of tourism.