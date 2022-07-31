Large Uzbek plant plans to launch production of platinum group metals (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Uzbek Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (AMMC) plans to launch the production of platinum group metals on an industrial scale, Adviser to the Chairman of the Board on Information Policy, Head of the Information Service of the AMMC, Umida Karshibaeva told Trend.

"Currently, a palladium powder production site is operating at the AMMC copper smelter. In the future, it is planned to re-equip and rename it into the "Section for the production of platinum group metals". This group of metals includes palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt), rhodium (Rh), ruthenium (Ru), osmium (Os) and iridium (Ir)," Karshibaeva said.

According to her, the flows are currently being analyzed to determine the distribution of platinum group metals in the products of flotation of ores and smelting of copper concentrate. This will make it possible to predict production volumes with an increase in the processing of ores due to their development.

The head of the information service also noted that the AMMC specialists have developed a technology for obtaining platinum from technological solutions of gold electrolysis.

"In the future, it is planned to expand the site, and conduct semi-industrial tests, since, with the start of the development of the Yoshlik-I deposit and the launch of the copper processing plant No.3, it will be possible to produce platinum on an industrial scale. It is planned to increase the production of platinum and palladium up to 100 million tons per year," Karshibaeva said.

According to her, by increasing the volume of ore processing, it is possible to increase production volumes. In addition, the sources of platinum group metals are the ores of the Pirmirab mine of the Chadak mine administration and the Kuchbulak mine of the Angren mine administration, which are located in the Tashkent and Namangan regions.