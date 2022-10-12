Chinese company to supply turbines for Uzbekistan's Zarafshan wind farm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. China’s Goldwind company will supply 111 units of GW155-4.5MW turbines to the Zarafshan wind farm in the Navoi region in Uzbekistan,Trend reports via Goldwind.

In this regard, the Chinese company concluded an agreement with UAE’s Masdar energy company.

The project delivery is scheduled to be started in the third quarter of 2022 and completed by the end of 2024.

Once built and in operation, Zarafshan wind farm will be powering 500,000 Uzbekistan households and displacing 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. The project will help Uzbekistan achieve the goal of increasing the proportion of green electricity to 25 percent by 2030.

“Uzbekistan is a pivotal country and geographic center in Central Asia with abundant wind resources. In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan has continued to move forward, bringing various opportunities for two countries to achieve green and low-carbon development," said General Manager of Goldwind's Central Asia Russian-Speaking Region Sun Lianhua.

"The Zarafshan 500MW wind project is a milestone project for Goldwind to promote China's foreignization of wind power, which will make positive contributions to Uzbekistan's energy transition and create a new model of China-Uzbekistan green ‘Belt and Road’ cooperation. We are delighted to work with our partners to deliver a successful project for the Uzbekistan market and bring more affordable, reliable and sustainable green energy to the Central Asian market,” Sun Lianhua said.