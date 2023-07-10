EBRD appoints new head of office in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. Andi Aranitasi has been appointed Director and Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Office in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

He will begin his duties in Tashkent on September 1, the EBRD office in Uzbekistan said.

Andi Aranitasi will succeed Alkis Drakinos, who has led the EBRD in Uzbekistan since resuming cooperation with the country in 2017. Drakinos was appointed regional head of the EBRD's Caucasus office in Tbilisi.

Aranitasi has over 25 years of experience in banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, agribusiness, real estate, tourism and energy. He has held various senior positions in the energy divisions of the EBRD and was responsible for the development, implementation and portfolio management of energy projects in Türkiye and South Eastern Europe. Prior to his appointment to Uzbekistan, he represented the EBRD in North Macedonia.