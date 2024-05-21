Uzbekistan reveals number of operational enterprises, organizations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. The number of enterprises and organizations (without dehkan and farms) operating in Uzbekistan amounted to 469,300 as of May 1, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure is 3.9 percent less year-on-year (488,761 enterprises and organizations).

Among operating enterprises and organizations, 400,500 are small enterprises and microfirms.

A significant share of enterprises and organizations fell into the trade sector (32.9 percent). The sector of industry accounted for 13.7 percent; agriculture, forestry, and fisheries accounted for 7.2 percent.

Among Uzbek regions, the city of Tashkent accounted for 21.3 percent of enterprises and organizations during this period. The share of enterprises and organizations in the Tashkent region amounted to 9.3 percent, while this figure fell to 8.8 percent in the Samarkand region.

Meanwhile, the number of operating enterprises and organizations in Uzbekistan reached 469,100 as of April 1. This figure is 2.9 percent less year-on-year (483,554 enterprises and organizations).

A significant number of enterprises and organizations fell into the trade sector - 156,011. The sector of industry accounted for 62,807 enterprises and organizations; agriculture, forestry, and fisheries accounted for 34,165 enterprises and organizations.