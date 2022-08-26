Iran ready to increase oil exports with sanctions removed: Minister

Tehran is ready to increase its oil exports immediately after the sanctions are removed, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said on Friday, noting that in the first year of the 13th Iranian Government, over $100 billion of oil and gas agreements have been signed, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Owji said on Friday on the occasion of "Government Week in Iran" that in the past year, Raisi's Government has signed over 100 billion dollars worth of oil and gas MoUs and contracts, adding that Iran has signed 40 billion dollars of MoUs with Russia's Gazprom alone.

Owji continued that refineries stop selling crude and instead, 600,000 barrels of oil and liquified oil are exported with a higher added value.

He also said that if the JCPOA talks reach a conclusion, Iran will use this opportunity; and if they don't, the country will not stop working on the oil industry.