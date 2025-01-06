Kazakhstan develops homegrown next-generation locomotives (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. Kazakhstan is developing the production of next-generation locomotives in collaboration with the French company Alstom, Trend reports.

During a working visit to various sites in the city of Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a locomotive manufacturing plant located in industrial zone No. 1. The French company Alstom launched the plant as part of its industrialization program.

During the inspection, Tokayev was informed that the plant has produced and serviced 380 freight and 70 passenger electric locomotives and their components for the national company Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy). Furthermore, the plant has exported 80 freight locomotives to Azerbaijan.

While touring the workshops, the president was briefed on the development of a new-generation locomotive, the cost of which has been reduced by 40 percent, and its efficiency increased by 20 percent. Production of new freight electric locomotives will begin in 2028.

Moreover, domestic manufacturers in the railway cluster presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with products. Over 600 companies in Kazakhstan are involved in the production of parts and components for the industry. Their goods and services are exported to 25 countries.

To note, from high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams to complete systems, services, infrastructure, signaling, and digital mobility, Alstom provides its diversified customers with the broadest portfolio in the business. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent pool of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company concentrates its design, innovation, and project management talents to where mobility solutions are required most. It is currently investing in the construction of service centers in Astana, Almaty, Shu, and Arys, which will create an additional 700 jobs.