WHO Regional Director for Europe expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Regional Director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Henri P. Kluge has sent a letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the deaths and injuries caused by the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25 last year, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life due to the plane crash on 25 December. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Your Excellency, and to the bereaved countrymen and families who have lost loved ones.

Please accept my deepest condolences for this most grievous loss of life. My thoughts are with the Azerbaijani people. I pray that the survivors make a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.

I mourn alongside you and the citizens of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.