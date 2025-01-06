Azerbaijani state has always valued heroism of its sons and daughters - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Azerbaijani state has always appreciated the activities and heroism of its sons and daughters. This time, too, the heroism of the crew was also acknowledged, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the family members of the crew who perished in the plane crash and the surviving flight attendants, Trend reports.

“Three of the crew members were posthumously awarded the high title of National Hero, while the two surviving crew members were also awarded high state honors. This may be a small consolation for the families who lost their loved ones, but it is also the attitude of the Azerbaijani state towards its citizens,” the head of state emphasized.