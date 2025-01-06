President of Hungary expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the tragic death of people caused by the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25 on a Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Hungary and myself, allow me to extend my sincere condolences for the tragic plane crash. My prayers are with the victims and with their families.

Please accept my sincere appreciation," the letter reads.