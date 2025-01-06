SOCAR Türkiye adds up total volume of gas transportation through TANAP

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, January 6. The total volume of gas transported via TANAP (Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline) as of December 31, 2024, amounted to 73.54 billion cubic meters (bcm), CEO of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) Türkiye Elchin Ibadov said at a press conference dedicated to SOCAR Türkiye and the group companies today, Trend reports.

"The first test gas through the pipeline with a total capacity of 16 bcm was launched on January 23, 2018, on the 1,339-kilometer section 'Phase 0'. Commercial operations began on June 30, 2018. On June 15, 2019, the 'Phase 1' section, spanning 455 kilometers, was completed, and the 1,811-kilometer pipeline system was made ready to supply gas to Europe.

On December 31, 2020, the first commercial gas was delivered to Europe. Of the 16 bcm of natural gas transported within the project, six bcm are supplied to the national network from two points in Eskisehir and Thrace and are used in Türkiye, while 10 bcm of natural gas are delivered to Europe via TAP.

After the connection of TANAP with TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) at the Turkish-Greek border, Azerbaijani gas reaches Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea. The capacity of the pipeline, which stands at 16 bcm, is expected to be increased to 31 bcm through additional investments. TANAP is the longest (1,811 km) and the largest in diameter (56 inches) pipeline in the region," he explained.

Ibadov also emphasized that the total volume of commercial gas transported for Türkiye amounts to 30.8 bcm, while for Europe, it's 42.74 bcm.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel