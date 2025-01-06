Kazakhstan exports electric freight locomotives to Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. Kazakhstan has exported 80 sections of electric freight locomotives to Azerbaijan, which were produced at a plant located in Astana's industrial zone No. 1, Trend reports via the press service of the country's President.

According to the service, this plant was launched as part of an industrialization program with the support of the French Alstom company.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the plant on Monday, which manufactures locomotive bodies, transformers, low-voltage and high-voltage cabinets, among other components.

Notably, the plant has produced and serviced 380 freight and 70 passenger electric locomotives and their components for the national company Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KTZ).

While touring the workshops, the president was briefed on the development of a new-generation locomotive, the cost of which has been reduced by 40 percent, and its efficiency increased by 20 percent. Production of new electric freight locomotives will begin in 2028.

Alstom is currently investing in the construction of service centers in Astana, Almaty, Shu, and Arys, which will create an additional 700 jobs.