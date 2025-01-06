Tajikistan to kick off subway construction project in 2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 6. Tajikistan plans to commence work on the construction of a metro system in 2025, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The Ministry of Transport has indicated that the technical and economic feasibility study for the project is expected to be completed by April-May 2025, with detailed design work scheduled to begin by June-July.

"The first line of the light metro in Dushanbe will connect the southern outskirts of the city to the center, extending to the State Circus. The line is planned to span a length of 10.5 kilometers, taking advantage of the area's favorable terrain, which will also ensure road safety during construction," the ministry’s statement said.

To note, in March 2022, the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim, and the Chairman of South Korea National Railway Company (KR), Han-Young Kim, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to design the metro system in Dushanbe. The construction of a metro system was also included as a potential project in the State Target Program for Transport Complex Development in Tajikistan, which was adopted in 2011.