Azerbaijani migration service reaches out to Russian nationals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan has issued a notice to citizens of the Russian Federation and stateless individuals residing continuously in the Russian Federation regarding their visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As per Decree No. 561 issued by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 29, 2024, effective January 1, 2025, the duration of temporary stay for citizens of the Russian Federation visiting the Republic of Azerbaijan without a visa, as well as for stateless individuals permanently residing in the Russian Federation, shall not exceed 90 days within a single calendar year.

“Citizens of the Russian Federation and stateless individuals permanently residing in the Russian Federation who intend to remain in the country for over 90 days within a year, provided there are legal grounds, must submit an application to the State Migration Service prior to the expiration of their temporary stay to extend this duration or obtain a temporary residence permit.

Russian nationals and stateless individuals permanently residing in the Russian Federation who enter the country from January 1, 2025, must adhere to this criterion.

For more information, one may reach the State Migration Service's call center at (012) 919, official social media profiles (Facebook, Instagram), or the Public Relations Department via email at [email protected],” the statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel