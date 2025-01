BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. A total of 16,174 candidates have been registered to participate in Azerbaijan's upcoming municipal election, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

The CEC Chairman reported that 8,429 individuals were registered from 23 political parties.

To note, the municipal election will be held on January 29, 2025.