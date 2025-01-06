Asyl Qala and Uniton breaking new ground in Kazakhstan's construction domain (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. The Asyl Qala and Uniton facilities in Astana are catalyzing transformative advancements within Kazakhstan's construction sector, fostering an ecosystem conducive to sustainable development and industry evolution, Trend reports.

During a business tour of various enterprises in the city of Astana, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited construction sites in the city, and one of them is the Asyl Qala plant, which specializes in the production of paving slabs. The plant employs more than 100 people, and the investment in the project amounted to 8 billion tenge (approximately $15.2 million). The production capacity reaches up to 4,500 square meters of paving slabs per day, and after the completion of the second construction phase, it will increase to 9,000 square meters.

Next, Tokayev visited the Uniton plant, which produces autoclaved aerated concrete blocks. The enterprise, owned by the construction company Sensata Group, is capable of producing 150,000 square meters of gas blocks per year. The project is financed by the Damu Fund and the Industrial Development Fund. The plant employs 110 people.

To note, on January 6, President Tokayev also visited a number of enterprises and state institutions in Astana, including an electric locomotive plant, the student dormitory of the Eurasian National University named after L.N. Gumilyov, the QazSwimAcademy sports center, and the Kazakhstan International School Astana (KIS Astana).

