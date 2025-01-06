Iran to pursue diplomatic talks with three European nations - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Dialogue at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) will continue on January 13-14 in Geneva, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a press conference in Tehran on January 6, Trend reports.

According to him, several regional issues, bilateral issues, Iran's nuclear program, and other issues of interest to the sides will be discussed in this dialogue.

Baghaei noted that this dialogue will be organized as a sequel to the dialogue held in November.

Meanwhile, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries ( UK, France, and Germany) held a meeting in Geneva on November 29.

To note, 39 members of the Iranian parliament petitioned Iran's Supreme National Security Council in October to revise the country's defense doctrine regarding the development of atomic weapons.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.