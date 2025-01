BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The trial of Armenian war criminals detained in Azerbaijan’s Baku will begin with a preparatory court hearing scheduled for January 17, Trend reports.

The indictment in the criminal case was approved by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16 and forwarded to the Baku Military Court for substantive review. The case has been assigned to the Baku Military Court under the presiding judge, Chairman of the Court Zeynal Aghayev.

