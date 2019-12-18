Putin, Macron phone call stresses importance of coordination, fighting terrorism

18 December 2019 00:28 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed various pressing international issues during a phone call, Kremlin's press service said Tuesday, Trend citing Sputnik.

According to the statement issued by Kremlin's press service, Putin and Macron discussed the situation in Syria. The Russian president spoke on the implementation of agreements inked by Moscow and Anakara.

"The situation in Syria was discussed. Vladimir Putin spoke about the progress in the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements in the northeast of the country and Idlib. The importance of a decisive fight against terrorism and close coordination of actions in this area was emphasized by both sides", the statement said.

Moreover, Putin and Macron have stressed the importance of fighting against terrorism and the coordination of actions.

The presidents have also touched upon the crisis in Libya, stressing the need to resolve the situation by political and diplomatic means.

Putin and Macron have also discussed the recent Normandy four summit in Paris, praising the reached agreements on 9 December. In addition, the presidents talked about the transit of Russian gas to the European Union through Ukraine.

"The president of Russia emphasized the need for consistent implementation of jointly agreed steps, including the legal formalization of the special status of Donbass, ensuring a ceasefire regime and the exchange of detainees. Issues of Russian gas transit to EU states through the territory of Ukraine were touched upon", the Kremlin said.

