Israel's Jan.-Aug. exports of hi-tech services up 22.3 pct: report

Israel's exports of hi-tech industries services, excluding start-up companies, rose by 22.3 percent in the first eight months of 2021, said a report issued by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Exports of Israel's hi-tech industries services increased from 22.1 billion U.S. dollars in January-August 2020 to 27.02 billion dollars in the same period in 2021, according to the report.

Export of services refers to the sale and delivery of intangible products such as tourism, transportation, computing, advertising, telecommunications, construction, and accounting.

Meanwhile, Israel's exports of services from start-up companies totaled 1.81 billion dollars in the first eight months of 2021, up by 371 percent year on year, the report said.

Total Israeli exports of services rose by 31.7 percent in the first eight months from 34.15 billion dollars to 44.98 billion dollars, it added.