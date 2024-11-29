Kyrgyzstan seeks railway cooperation with Belarus

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Kyrgyzstan invites Belarus to cooperation in railway transport development, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and Co-Chair of the Kyrgyz-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission Bakyt Torobayev said, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Torobayev made this remark during a joint visit by a delegation that included the co-chair of the commission and Belarusian Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak to the national railway company of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Railways.

Torobayev emphasized the importance of developing the railway sector for Kyrgyzstan, noting that the government is actively working on modernizing its technical base and infrastructure. Key projects include the renewal of the rolling stock fleet of Kyrgyz Railways and the construction of the Balykchi-Kochkor-Kara-Keche–Makmal railway line. Additionally, the implementation of the major international China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project is ongoing.

Torobayev threw out a lifeline to the Belarusian side, pointing to their track record in the railway industry as a shining example of success. Sivak, in his turn, indicated a willingness to investigate possible collaborative opportunities between Kyrgyz Railways and the Belarusian Railways company.

After the discussions, the delegation visited the Kyrgyz Railways wagon repair plant, where both sides had the opportunity to review the current state and future prospects of the enterprise.

