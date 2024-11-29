Novel tech infrastructure to debut in Azerbaijani Nakhchivan - deputy minister (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The first fully redundant technological infrastructure will be built in Nakhchivan, Acting Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Deputy Minister Rahid Alakbarov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Until recently, certain settlements in Nakhchivan lacked internet access. Currently, we have guaranteed Internet connection for the entire population of Nakhchivan. Efforts are under progress to enhance the infrastructure and deliver sustainable internet services to residential zones.

Fiber-optic trunk lines were constructed along the Zangezur corridor for 350 kilometers in the first nine months of this year. Highway from Turkish border to Nakhchivan, Shahbuz, and Ordubad. In all three routes, we completed mountainous works before the fall-winter season. Purchasing and installing technical equipment is underway. For the first time in Nakhchivan's telecom history, we'll create redundant technological infrastructure in Ordubad and Shahbuz. This will allow us to provide fast and stable Internet in distant Nakhchivan. The autonomous republic's technological infrastructure ensures secure transit resource transport,” he said.

Regulation of internet services will be reinstated

“Internet costs in Nakhchivan remain unchanged. However, Internet service regulation and portfolio organization are crucial. This is crucial. We have also increased the private sector's market share, which should create a competitive atmosphere and regulate quality and price policy, giving consumers choice. This is a key issue in market regulation.



This is because competition matters. Consumers should have quality, price, and service diversity options. One of the main requirements. We also offer mobile broadband Internet with mobile operators. We are creating circumstances for mobile operator network expansion and local technological infrastructure development.



In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, several providers and mobile operators offer broadband Internet connections. Usually, work is done to make the portfolio of Internet services available at a pace that matches the population's solvency or budget for Internet services,” Alakbarov noted.

Transformation in “ Nakhchivanpost”

As per the words of Alakbarov, the dawn of a new era awaits Nakhchivanpost as it prepares to embrace the full spectrum of digital transformation in the coming year.

“Previously, the remuneration of postal service personnel in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was postponed; however, the circumstances have ameliorated in the past year. We have executed multiple contracts for the advancement of Nakhchivanpocht. Approximately 100 postal locations in Nakhchivan have transitioned to cashless payment systems. We must not only alter "Nakhchivanpost," but also enhance its development. Furthermore, efforts are underway to computerize workplaces in post offices. We are endeavoring to offer electronic services via the post office throughout the forthcoming year,” he said.

Transportation hubs towards Zangezur corridor to start working

“Our state actively pursues a policy regarding the Zangezur Corridor. This direction has led to the development of numerous concepts. Within the framework of these concepts, a transformation is necessary for the development, construction, and expansion of transit infrastructure and its potential along the Zangezur corridor. We cannot keep the previous conditions. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will result in the transportation of more cargo. We are developing specific concepts for the construction of transportation hubs on both sides of the corridor.

We should carry out the transportation of goods through Nakhchivan, provide services related to transportation, and improve road conditions for drivers in a way that does not disrupt the population's comfort.

Nakhchivan plans to build transit infrastructure through lands unsuitable for agriculture and industry. The geographical position of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is such that there are entrances and exits from neighboring countries. The Deputy Minister emphasized that the agenda may include concepts for creating infrastructure to provide logistics services in these locations.

We provide passenger transportation services from Nakhchivan to Baku and vice versa.

He noted that in the first nine months of this year, buses transported about 50,000 passengers from Nakhchivan to Baku and in the opposite direction.

“Last year, this figure did not exceed 30,000. This means an increase of 161 percent. All this happened thanks to our joint organizational activity with the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan.

Four organizations perform these processes regularly. There is no passenger density. We always have buses in stock.

If necessary, we can increase the number of trips by 6–7 per day. But there is no need for that. People prefer more airplanes to save time,” he said.

Main directions of transit cargo transportation

“Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as a natural hub is located in such a geography that allows us to carry out transit transportation. Transportation of transit cargoes is also carried out in several directions. As for large-size vehicles, the growth is estimated to be more than 9 percent.

Nakhchivan needs to expand in infrastructure. Also, the development of transit potential is under constant control of the state. All this will create more opportunities for the transportation of goods. The transit potential of Nakhchivan is of great importance. Concepts are being developed for the development of transit potential, and opportunities are being created for logistics centers as well as infrastructure projects of this potential. This process will probably accelerate after the opening of the Zangezur corridor,” the deputy minister said.

Works on increasing the number of electric cars

Alakbarov stated that in order to protect the environment in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, particularly in the city of Nakhchivan, works are underway to increase the number of electric-powered cars.

“We have both electric cabs and buses. 16 percent of buses in Nakhchivan run on electricity. This is a very good figure.

Public and private sector electric chargers have been installed in the city. This year, we have started construction work to install 10 new electric charging stations in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Since we expect the Zangezur corridor to pass through Nakhchivan, a charging station is already in operation on the border with Turkey.

In addition, it is envisaged to build one power station each in Sharur, Ordubad, and Shahbuz, and 6 in Nakhchivan city. Currently, 16 electric charging stations are functioning in Nakhchivan city. Since last year, there have been more than 250 electric cars in Nakhchivan. This is many times more than in previous years,” the Deputy Minister noted.

Main objectives of the Road Transport Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

“The Road Transport Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been established recently, and works on its organization are still underway. The activities are expected to be carried out following the regulatory measures aimed at streamlining this field.

The main purpose of these regulations is to create conditions for participation not only of the state but also of the private sector in cab and passenger transportation activities. The presence of the private sector in the market will be realized through public-private partnerships and in accordance with the laws, rules, and regulations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We are aiming for a softer transition in regulation. We want to see players in the market who respect the laws, rules, and regulations of our state, do not allow monopolization, and attach importance to the promotion of national cultural and moral values,” Alakbarov concluded.

